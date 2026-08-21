Inter set for Serie A title defence as Milan get Amorim reboot

Inter Milan begin their Serie A title defence on Saturday as clear favourites to retain the Scudetto, but the reigning champions have undergone significant changes since completing a league and Italian Cup double in May.

Cristian Chivu is entering his second season in charge and has reshaped a squad he inherited from Simone Inzaghi little over a year ago.

The Romanian has focused on rejuvenating an ageing team while adding a distinctly Premier League flavour during the summer transfer window.

Spanish goalkeeper Josep Martinez is expected to take over from the departed Yann Sommer as part of a refreshed rearguard that was showing signs of wear.

Veterans Francesco Acerbi, Matteo Darmian and Stefan de Vrij have all moved on, while Died Spence, who impressed for England at the 2026 World Cup, has arrived alongside experienced Manchester City centre-back John Stones.

Manuel Akanji, another former City defender, has completed a permanent switch after joining Inter on loan last term, but Denzel Dumfries is now at Real Madrid.

Inter are also pursuing Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones as they look to maintain a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts.

With captain Lautaro Martinez and France forward Marcus Thuram continuing to lead the attack, supported by emerging talents Pio Esposito and Ange-Yoan Bonny, Inter are targeting a third league title in four seasons.

They are also eager to make amends for a disappointing European campaign that ended in the knockout play-off round against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

“The objective is always to win, always to dominate the league,” midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu recently told beIN Sports. “In five seasons I’ve won eight trophies and played in two Champions League finals, and we’ll keep trying to win titles.”

Amorim tasked with Milan reboot

The race to unseat Inter appears wide open, with city rivals AC Milan turning to ex-Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim in a bid to revive their fortunes after finishing fifth last season.

They splashed out a club record 74 million euros ($86 million) to sign Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos from Paris Saint-Germain, striving to bolster the attacking options for a team hurt by a lack of goals.

“I know exactly what this club means: history, prestige and an extraordinary fanbase around the world,” Amorim said after his appointment in June.

“It is a challenge I embrace with pride and enthusiasm, fully aware of what these colours represent. I can’t wait to get started and to experience every day the passion that drives AC Milan.”

Anything less than a return to the Champions League would represent another setback for the seven-time European champions after a series of frustrating seasons that have tested supporters’ patience.

Napoli finished second last season but head into the new campaign under new management after Antonio Conte’s exit.

Conte’s successor, Massimiliano Allegri, boasts six Serie A titles with Juventus and Milan. He has questions to answer though after a disappointing spell at Milan ended with the club missing out on Champions League qualification on the final day.

Napoli have also had a quiet transfer window. Romelu Lukaku left for Turkey after an injury-ravaged past year, leaving Rasmus Hojlund as the main man up front for the 2024-25 Italian champions.

Juventus also view a top-four finish as the minimum requirement. The Turin giants ended last season sixth, 18 points behind Inter, and continue to grapple with financial pressures despite the backing of the Agnelli family.

The club has made sweeping changes and parted ways with Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, previously Serie A’s highest-paid player. Juventus have nevertheless invested heavily, spending more than 40 million euros to secure France forward Randal Kolo Muani.

Should Milan and Juventus fail to meet expectations again, Roma and ambitious Como could be well placed to capitalise.

Roma finished third under Gian Piero Gasperini, while Como, led by former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas, are preparing for a remarkable Champions League debut just seven years after playing in Italy’s fourth tier.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina have spent more than 120 million euros to mark the club’s centenary and erase memories of a disastrous 2025-26 campaign that ended with a 15th-place finish.