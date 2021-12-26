Interesting tale: Man finds baby frog in salad box, feeds him bugs

A man is now taking care of a baby frog by feeding him bugs and giving him baths which he had found inside a salad box in the bottom of romaine lettuce.

Simon Curtis shared his chronicles to Twitter after finding a baby frog living inside the salad box stored in the fridge for several days. He named the little frog, Tony who was seen in a container sitting near the lettuce in the photo.

He wrote, “I found the cutest little frog in the bottom of my romaine lettuce tonight- it’s too cold to set him outside (27 degrees), but he’s been living in the lettuce in the fridge for several days now- does anyone know what I should do so that he doesn’t die?”

he’s so adorable is this my starter Pokémon? 😰😭🥺💖 pic.twitter.com/knyhnCyqk0 — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 21, 2021

“Back in the fridge until it warms up outside tomorrow? He’s hopping and clearly well and I bought this lettuce like four days ago… he’s so adorable I really don’t want him to die. Any advice at all will be very appreciated!”

In an update, he said that he put the remaining lettuce back inside, gave him a mason jar lid of water, and sprayed the entire container down with water. “Going to leave him here in the kitchen tonight and then figure out what to do with him tomorrow. His name is Tony.”

Later, Simon Curtis said in a message that Tony managed to escape but he found him again up on top of a door frame. Surprisingly, the frog permitted his human fried to pick him up.

Curtis then spoke to Senior Wildlife Diversity Biologist at Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, Mark Howery, who confirmed that Tony is indeed a green tree frog.

For feeding him, he gave some live wax worms to the frog and took him to the bath in a mason jar lid.

The things we do for love… pic.twitter.com/KAurWdJJKv — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 22, 2021

Tony has escaped again from his container and hid in the shower.

“He was so dehydrated and shriveled I was worried he’d died, but he’s now immersed in distilled water, cleaning himself, and coming back to life!!” Simon Curtis wrote. He asked people if he should “keep Tony as a pet or release him.”

In a turn of events, Tony apparently had had a “third escape adventure.”

Later, Tony was moved to the bathroom “where the lighting isn’t as harsh and there isn’t as much activity.” Simon said that he is “incredibly torn” as he “really don’t know what to do.” He wrote, “I love him so much. He feels like a little Christmas miracle.’

He got in his little mason jar lid bath 🥺 pic.twitter.com/61PeKBjWbl — Simon Curtis (@simoncurtis) December 22, 2021

“I’m very happy to keep Tony as a pet, but only want to do that if it is the right thing to do for both him and the environment. Ideally, I’d take him to a creek and watch him hop away to finally have the little frog life he was trying to have in the first place,” Simon added.

He eventually decided to keep Tony after “consulting with Dr. Jonathan Kolby, @MyFrogCroaked.”