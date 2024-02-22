Interim setup leaving economy in ‘better’ condition: PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said the caretaker government would hand over the national economy to the elected government in a ‘better’ condition.

Chairing the federal cabinet at the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Kakar said that the caretaker government always gave priority to national interests while making policy decisions.

“We believe in working together for national stability and development,” the prime minister said.

He said that the caretaker government has improved the national economy in a short period and leaving a useful strategy for the upcoming elected government. “The strategy would ensure public welfare and protect national interests,” PM Kakar added.

He appreciated and expressed gratitude to his cabinet members and the civil servants for their ‘tireless’ efforts during the short tenure of the government.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the caretaker government regarding the restructuring of various institutions, promotion of foreign investment, and providing facilities to businesses.

Among other agenda items, the cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, allowed Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir NI (M) to receive the “Turkish Armed Forces Legion of Merit” awarded by Turkiye in honor of his services regarding cooperation between the armed forces of Pakistan and Turkiye.

On the recommendation of the ministry of Finance, the cabinet also approved the extension of the deputation period of Lubna Farooq Malik as Director General of the Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) from June 9, 2023, to June 8, 2024.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of the ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R), approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MNFS&R Pakistan and Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agriculture Innovation.

Under this MoU, the first Pakistan International Date Palm Festival will be held by September 2024 to promote date production in the country.

The cabinet approved the decisions taken in the meetings of the Economic Coordination Committee held on February 13 and 14.