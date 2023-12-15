Interior Minister inaugurates ANF Narcotics Forensic Lab

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Sarfraz Bugti, inaugurated the ANF Forensic Lab at the Anti-Narcotics Force Academy (ANFA) on Friday in the agency’s Headquarters.

Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control, Capt(r) Munir Azam, and DG ANF, Major General Muhammad Aneeq Ur Rehman Malik, HI (M), warmly welcomed the chief guest, alongside the Police Liaison Officer and Police Consular from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China.

During the visit, Commandant ANFA provided insights into comprehensive counter-narcotics training programs.

Expressing gratitude, the minister thanked the Chinese delegates for their invaluable assistance in establishing the forensic lab.

He emphasized the lab’s crucial role in expediting prosecutions, easing the burden on other forensic facilities, and improving drug detection efficiency through advanced equipment

The minister stressed the importance of maintaining the highest standards of credibility in forensic processes.

Recognizing ANF’s international acclaim, Minister Bugti praised its pivotal role in combating drug trafficking at national, regional, and global levels.

He assured the force of complete support in addressing any inadequacies to more effectively combat the menace of drug trafficking.

The establishment of this lab will facilitate the issuance of various tests and reports regarding anti-narcotics, said the minister adding that this will help bring the criminals to the conclusion, and along with this, valuable time will be saved and data will be collected.

The minister said that drugs are a big challenge like terrorism and this disease is on the verge of destroying our young generation.

He said that strict action should be taken against all those involved in this heinous crime for the bright future of Pakistan.

“We have to save our future generations from the curse of these drugs” said the minister adding that in this regard, the Federal Minister for Interior and Anti-Narcotics will provide all possible support to the Anti-Narcotics Force.