Interior Minister inaugurates Murree Road rehabilitation project

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a project for the rehabilitation of Murree Road from Kashmir Chowk to Faizabad interchange, in Islamabad.

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Noor ul Ameen Mengal briefed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on the project.

He informed the minister that the total cost of the project is Rs750 million which includes a 6-kilometre road from Kashmir Chowk to Faizabad interchange.

He told the interior minister that the project would be completed in the minimum time period of 6 months which will maintain the flow of traffic in the city.

Yesterday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah inaugurated the newly established Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) here at the headquarters of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to further increase its efficiency.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the initiation of such projects to make the FIA more efficient was commendable, the state news agency reported.

In the era of changing technology, the IBMS would strengthen national integrity, security and protection.

The FIA officials gave a detailed briefing to the minister on the new IBMS.

The system would be available at immigration check posts and airports, which would help verify passports and Pakistani visas.

It would enable instant identification of documents and persons, and improve the document reading system through optical character recognition, it was further told.

The minister was informed that data verification would now be possible through a real-time database as the system was completely integrated with other agencies, including the National and Database Registration Authority (NADRA), Directorate of Passport and Immigration, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Police and others.

It was told that the system would also address malfeasance and misuse of powers.

The Interior Minister also inaugurated E-Office in FIA, which would improve transparency and efficiency, and also save national resources.

The FIA director general assured that E-Office would be fully operational in next six months.