Interior Minister takes notice of mobile SIMS data leak

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of leaking of mobile SIMS data.

On the direction of the Interior Minister, the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has started action over the issue.

A special investigation team has been constituted on the instruction of Mohsin Naqvi while the investigation team will probe the data leakage issue from every angle.

Culprits involved in the crime will be determined and a legal action will be taken against them.

The investigation team will present the report on the matter to the Interior Minister within a 14-day.

Thousands of Pakistanis including federal ministers and senior officials are reportedly affected by an ongoing breach of personal data, now available for sale online.

Data available for purchase includes mobile SIM owners’ addresses, call logs, copies of national identity cards, and abroad‑travel details.

The records span a wide range of individuals, from federal ministers to PTA spokespersons, and extend across government tiers.

A dozens of sites are offering sensitive data at low prices—mobile location data for Rs500, detailed mobile records for Rs2,000, and international travel details for Rs5,000.

Intelligence sources warn that harmful actors could exploit such data to target victims at minimal cost.

Civilians are demanding accountability: how the leak occurred, who’s behind it, and why corrective action wasn’t taken earlier.