ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Acting US Ambassador to Pakistan Natalie Baker on Monday to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming second round of talks in Islamabad.

The meeting took place at the US Embassy in the Diplomatic Enclave, where both sides held detailed discussions on Pakistan-US relations and the evolving regional situation.

Security preparations for the next phase of negotiations in Islamabad were a key focus of the meeting. The interior minister briefed the US envoy on measures taken to ensure the safety of all participants.

“We have made special security arrangements for all distinguished guests,” Naqvi said, expressing hope for the success of the upcoming round of talks.

Baker appreciated Pakistan’s efforts and its constructive role in helping reduce regional tensions.

Senior officials, including Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency Dr Usman Anwar, Islamabad Chief Commissioner Sohail Ashraf, Inspector General of Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi, and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon, were also present on the occasion.

Separately, US President Donald Trump ordered US negotiators to travel to Pakistan on Monday, just days before a ceasefire in the Middle East expires.

The ongoing US blockade of Iranian ports has been a significant sticking point, an issue further complicated by an American destroyer on Sunday firing on and seizing an Iranian ship that tried to evade it.

Tehran said it would retaliate with Tasnim news agency reporting that Iran had sent drones in the direction of US military ships after its vessel was seized.

Iran and the United States, along with Israel, are just days away from the end of the two-week ceasefire that halted the Middle East war, ignited by surprise US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

There has so far been only a single, 21-hour negotiating session held in Islamabad on April 11 that ended inconclusively, though groundwork for fresh talks continued afterwards.

“We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it,” Trump said in a post on Sunday, while also renewing his threats against Iran’s infrastructure if a deal is not made.