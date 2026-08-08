Interior ministry adds fertilizers, specific powders in banned list

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has added fertilizers and specific powders in the list of prohibited items as per a government notification received by the ARY News.

“The NADRA’s bio-metric will be mandatory to become eligible for getting the banned fertilizers and powders,” the notification read.

Prohibited fertilizers and aciders can also be used for unlawful acts of explosions.

The National Forensic Agency has in the interest of public safety has issued notification in view of a secret report.

The list of the prohibited items included urea, ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate, Magnesium nitrate, silver, sodium nitrate, potassium chloride, aluminum powder, diammonium phosphate and sodium chloride.

The notification has also directed for a strict monitoring of the prohibited aciders.

“In case of missing or theft of the prohibited items the concerned entity should be informed within 24-time span.

The notification has clarified that illegal storage and use of prohibited fertilizers, aciders and powders will be deemed as a criminal offence.