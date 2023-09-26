Interior Ministry increases traffic violation fines

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Ministry of Interior has enacted a substantial increase in penalties for traffic violations within the capital city of Islamabad with the main objective of maintaining traffic discipline and ensuring a safe road environment in the city, ARY News reported

This significant change in policy has been officially communicated to the public, and its primary objective is to reinforce the enforcement of traffic laws, ultimately leading to safer roads for all citizens, as stated by a spokesperson.

As per the newly issued notification by the Ministry of Interior, the minimum fine for traffic violations has been raised to Rs 500. This adjustment represents part of a broader initiative aimed at ensuring rigorous adherence to traffic regulations, which play a crucial role in preventing accidents and maintaining road safety.

The updated notification provides specific fines for various violations. Motorcyclists who exceed the speed limit will be charged Rs 1,000, while motor car drivers will face fines of Rs 1,500. Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) will incur penalties of Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500, respectively, for the same violation. Signal violations will result in a fine of Rs 2,000, and one-way violations will cost Rs 1,000 for motorcycles, Rs 2,000 for cars, and a substantial Rs 8,000 for PSVs.

Other violations such as illegal parking will now carry a fine of Rs 1,000, while the use of tinted glasses will result in a penalty of Rs 1,500. Reckless driving will incur a Rs 2,000 fine, while underage driving will cost Rs 2,500. Driving without a license will result in penalties of Rs 1,000 for motorcycles, Rs 2,000 for cars, and Rs 8,000 for HTVs.

Unregistered motorcycles and rickshaws will face fines of Rs 1,000, illegal parking of goods vehicles will result in penalties of Rs 2,000, and wrong-way driving will carry a fine of Rs 1,000. Additionally, using a mobile phone while driving will lead to fines of Rs 1,000 for motorcycles, Rs 2,000 for cars, and a substantial Rs 8,000 for HTVs.

Unlawful overtaking will result in penalties of Rs 1,000 for motorcycles, Rs 2,000 for cars, and Rs 8,000 for HTVs, while overloading will incur fines of Rs 1,000 for motorcycles, Rs 2,000 for cars, and Rs 8,000 for PSVs. One-way violations will cost Rs 1,000, and wrong parking will lead to fines of Rs 5,000, in accordance with the new notification.