Interior ministry orders repatriation of 15 officers from FIA

ISLAMABAD: Interior Ministry has issued directives to repatriate 15 Grade-19 officers from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) following the orders of the Supreme Court (SC) over their deputation for years in violation of the law, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The interior ministry issued a notification regarding the repatriation of 15 Grade-19 officers from FIA who had been illegally deputed in the intelligence agency since 1998. The top court had declared the absorption of the government officers in FIA illegal.

The repatriated officers including Additional Directors Mir Mazhar Jabbar, Nasarullah Khan Gondal, Assistant Directors Lubna Tiwana, Javed Iqbal Rehmani, Malik Ahsan Javed, Tauqir Ahmad, Inspectors Tauqir Ahmad, Zareen Amina, Asad Akhtar Awan, Muhammad Ahmed Sheheryar Khan, Muhammad Ahmed Tariq, Haroon Zaman, Aamir Abbas, Sub-Inspector Sohail Ahmed, UDC Shoukat Hussain and Deputy Assistant Director Mirza Azmat Javed.

Mir Mazhar Jabbar will report back to Communication and Works Department (C&W), Nasarullah Khan to Punjab Police, Lubna Tiwana to Sindh police, Javed Iqbal Rehmani to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Customs, Zareen Amina to Motorway Police, Mirza Azmat Javed to WAPDA and Aamir Abbas to Balochistan Police.