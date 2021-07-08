Interior ministry to register all foreigners, says Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior ministry has decided to register all the foreigners living in Pakistan, announced Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said the decision has been taken by keeping the security situation in view. He said several people holding fake Afghan identity cards have been rounded up.

All the visa process has been made online and foreigners can contact the interior ministry in case of visa expire.

Rasheed while extending his party’s full support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the upcoming elections for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, said Pakistan PTI will sweep the polls.

Kashmiris will vote for the bat, he added.

Read more: DG NADRA Karachi removed over issuance of CNICs to foreigners

Replying regarding the fate of the Tehreek-e-Labaiak Pakistan (TLP), the minister said the report in this context is being sent to the federal cabinet for review this week. The decision would be made this week.

On relations with India, Sheikh Rasheed reiterated that no talks with New Delhi until the restoration of occupied Kashmir’s special status.

He also paid rich tributes to renowned Kashmiri young freedom fighter Burhan Muzaffar Wani, who was martyred by the Indian forces, five years ago on this day.