Intermediate Board vigilance team robbed in Karachi

Karachi: A vigilance and monitoring team – transporting mobile phones seized during exam cheating – was robbed at the gate of the Board of Intermediate Education in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the sources, the vigilance and monitoring team of intermediate board had confiscated phones being used for cheating at Islamia College.

As the team approached the interboard gate, armed robbers intercepted them and took the seized mobile phones.

The guards stationed at the gate did not resist the robbers, allowing the theft to occur without confrontation.

The incident has been reported to the police station, and an investigation is currently underway.

The chairman of Karachi Intermediate board asserted that the CCTV footage from the gate has also been provided to the police to assist in their investigation.

