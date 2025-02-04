Intermediate Part I Results Karachi 2025

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) announced the result of the annual examinations 2024 for Intermediate Part I (Class XI) Commerce Regular, Humanities Regular and Special Candidates (Humanities Regular Group), ARY News reported.

According to the controller of examinations, Zarina Rashid, 28,251 students registered for the intermediate Commerce Regular group exam, of which 27,457 students appeared in the exam and 8,494 of them were able to pass the exam in all seven subjects with a success rate of 31 per cent.

She said 4608 candidates passed the exams in six subjects, 3384 candidates cleared exams of five subjects, 2631 passed four subjects, 2353 passed three subjects, 2141 passed two subjects, while 2090 candidates cleared the exam in only one subject.

Similarly, 10500 students registered for the intermediate Humanities Regular group exam, of which 9792 students appeared in the exam and 2818 of them were able to pass the exam in all six subjects with a success rate of 28 percent.

Controller of Examinations said that at least 2005 candidates cleared exams of five subjects, 1532 passed four subjects, 1312 passed three subjects, 915 passed two subjects, while 714 candidates cleared the exam of only one subject.

Meanwhile, 109 students registered and appeared in the Special Candidates (Humanities Regular Group) and 85 of them were able to pass the exam in all six subjects with a success rate of 78 percent. Around 13 candidates cleared exams of five subjects, 7 passed four subjects and 4 passed three subjects.

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has also uploaded the results on its website www.biek.edu.pk. Students can find out their results by visiting the website as well BIEK android mobile application which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store with the name BIEK.