Intermittent rain continues to lash parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Intermittent rain in different parts of Karachi has turned weather cold, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In Lahore, the rain which started on Tuesday evening continued till late Wednesday light with short intervals, bringing the mercury considerably down.

Showers were reported in different parts of Karachi including Shadman Town, North Nazimabad, Buffer Zone, Surajani Town Sohrab Goth, Gulistan-e-Jauhar Purana Golimar, Shahra-e-Faisal and other areas.

Meanwhile, Karachi administrator Murtaza Wahab visited various areas of the metropolis, late at night to review the rain-related relief operation. He said despite heavy rain city’s Rashid Minhas Road is clear and added that at some places accumulated water was witnessed and the staff is draining it out.

Read more: Tourists heading to Gwadar trapped at Buzzi Top

The administrator said areas including Nagan Chowrangi, North Nazimabad are clear, while Qalandaria storm drain is being cleared by the KMC staff.

According to the MET office, the current spell of rain (light to moderate) will continue till January 7.

PDMA Sindh has issued alert over likely rainfall from tonight till January 07 in Karachi, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Larkana, Jamshoro, Mairpur Khas, Dadu, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Kambar-Shahdadkot.

PDMA has advised concerned authorities to keep alert and take steps to meet any emergency situation.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!