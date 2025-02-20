Intermittent rain lashes Rawalpindi, other areas

RAWALPINDI: The winter returns back with rain lashed twin cities of Rawalpindi, Islamabad and other areas in Punjab, Kashmir and upcountry.

Rawalpindi receiving sporadic rain as the Met Office predicted continuation of rain in the city until the evening. Golra received 34mm rainfall while Shamsabad 21mm as Kacheri area of the city received 19mm rainfall.

Murree and Galliyat, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Okara, Khoshab and Malikwal in Punjab also received rainfall.

The drought is expected to end with the ongoing rain spell as agriculture experts predicted that the rainfall would have beneficial impact over the wheat crop.

The Met Office had earlier forecast rainfall in Islamabad, Potohar region and several districts of Punjab on 19th and 20th February. While light rain-wind/thunderstorm in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Taunsa Sharif, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara and Bahawalnagar.

Met Office predicted that after a long dry period a frontal weather system is likely to enter upper parts of the country on 19th February 2025 and will persist in Northern areas till 21st February (tomorrow).