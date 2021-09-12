Intermittent rainfall continues in Lahore, submerges low-lying areas

LAHORE: Intermittent rainfall in heavy and light spells continued in Lahore on third day submerging low-lying areas of the historic city, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Several roads of the city have been flooded with rainwater. The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) workers were working at various places to drain out the water pools on city’s roads.

Managing director of the WASA, Zahid Aziz has said that the first spell of rainfall continued from 3;06AM to 6:13 in the morning, while second bout of the rain lashed the city from 8:22AM to 8:57AM.

“Maximum rainfall has been reported in Mughalpura (29:mm),” WASA chief said. Moreover, 23mm rainfall reported at Lahore Airport, 18mm at Tajpura and 14mm rainfall at Gulshan Ravi, he further said.

“All underpasses of the city have been cleared of rainwater,” he earlier said. He said that all disposal stations of the city are functional and the rainwater is being drained out with the help of heavy machinery.

He hoped that the water drain out operation will be completed within time.

It is to be mentioned here that the voters and the polling staff facing problems to reach to the polling stations for the Cantonment Board elections also ongoing today.

Yesterday a vegetable market at Multan Chungi Road was submerged with rainwater due to downpour in Lahore

Several areas of the city including, Gulberg, Walton Road, Dharampura, Ghaziabad and other areas are inundated. The motorists in the said areas are facing problems.

Pakistan Meteorological Department had earlier forecast rainfall with thunderstorm in Potohar region of Punjab, Lower Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan region in its weather report.