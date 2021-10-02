Intermittent rainfall with gusty winds lashes Lahore

LAHORE: Intermittent rainfall in heavy and light spells lashed various areas of Lahore with gusty winds, ARY News reported on Monday.

Maximum rainfall, 96mm, was recorded at Farkhabad area of the city, M.D. Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said in a statement.

Moreover, 81mm rainfall reported at Luxmi Chowk, 79mm at Tajpura, 75 rainfall at Lahore Airport, 49mm at Upper Mall and 69mm rainfall recorded at Pani Wala Talab, the WASA chief further said.

Several roads of the city were flooded with rainwater impeding vehicular traffic. The rainwater has flooded Timber Market, Circular Road and at GC Cut Ichhra. The CTO Lahore has directed the DSPs to remain in contact with the WASA authorities to drain out water pools on the city’s roads.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rainfall with thunderstorm in upper and central Punjab, Lower Sindh, Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan region in its weather report.

The met office in an alert earlier said that wind thunderstorm with heavy rainfall expected in Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Panjgur districts of Balochistan until October 03 under the influence of the Arabian Sea cyclone Shaheen.

While light rain and isolated thunderstorm could be witnessed in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and Dadu districts of the Sindh province, the met office further said.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!