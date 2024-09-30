International driving license fee for Saudi Arabia

An international driving license protects its possessors from harsh legal repercussions abroad including in Saudi Arabia.

When traveling to Saudi Arabia, Pakistani individuals with international driving permit in Pakistan are permitted to operate light automobiles as long as they have a valid tourist visa.

Pakistani foreign visitors are granted licenses in compliance with the 1968 Vienna Convention.

Residents of Punjab province who intend to travel overseas, particularly to Saudi Arabia, can obtain an international driving permit by visiting any of the province’s city traffic police offices or police khidmat markaz.

Applicants must possess a valid national driver’s license and a valid visa in their passports in order to be granted an international driving permit.

Documents required for International Driving License

Valid Driving License with one-year validity

Original CNIC

Valid Driving License

Valid Passport

Attested Copy of Passport

Latest Fee for International Driving License in Lahore

The fee for an international driving permit in Lahore stands at Rs4,980 for a Motor Car/Jeep, according to the official website of City Traffic Police Lahore.