web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, September 30, 2024
- Advertisement -

International driving license fee for Saudi Arabia

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

An international driving license protects its possessors from harsh legal repercussions abroad including in Saudi Arabia.

When traveling to Saudi Arabia, Pakistani individuals with international driving permit in Pakistan are permitted to operate light automobiles as long as they have a valid tourist visa.

Pakistani foreign visitors are granted licenses in compliance with the 1968 Vienna Convention.

Residents of Punjab province who intend to travel overseas, particularly to Saudi Arabia, can obtain an international driving permit by visiting any of the province’s city traffic police offices or police khidmat markaz.

Read More: Driving license fee update for car, bike in Sindh – September 2024

Applicants must possess a valid national driver’s license and a valid visa in their passports in order to be granted an international driving permit.

Documents required  for International Driving License

  • Valid Driving License with one-year validity
  • Original CNIC
  • Valid Driving License
  • Valid Passport
  • Attested Copy of Passport

Latest Fee for International Driving License in Lahore

The fee for an international driving permit in Lahore stands at Rs4,980 for a Motor Car/Jeep, according to the official website of City Traffic Police Lahore.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.