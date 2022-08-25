Gloabl forums announce over $500m aid for flood relief programs

International organizations have announced to provide Pakistan with an aid of over $500 million for relief and rescue program amid devastating floods in the country, ARY News reported.

The Prime Minsiter thanked the forums for aiding Pakistan in this difficult time. The government is carrying out flood relief operations despite stressed financial conditions, he added.

The PM also chaired a session of the economic affairs division focused on the assistance of flood-affected people. World Bank, Asian Development Bank, UN, WHO, and representative of other global forums participated in the session.

World Bank’s country coordinator informed the PM about a $350 million aid for flood relief operations, and $50 million aid would be transferred until the end of the week. While World Food Program has announced the provision of $110 million for rescue and relief operations.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced an aid of $20 million while UK Aid would donate $1.7 million. The UK Aid has announced an additional 38 million pounds for short and long-term projects in the country.

The Prime Minister thanked representatives of the forums for helping Pakistan in the hour of need. The government is carrying out uninterrupted relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas of the country.

