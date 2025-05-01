International Labour Day being observed today

International Labor Day is being observed today (Thursday) with a renewed commitment to upholding workers’ rights.

The theme of this year’s day is ‘Social justice and decent work. Safety and health of workers’. An official holiday is announced on this day in almost every country including Pakistan.

Rallies and demonstrations are being organised by various trade unions, workers’ organisations and non-governmental organisations on this day to highlight the basic rights of workers.

President Zardari’s message

In his message, President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed upon the need to equip the workers and youth with modern skills to meet the challenges of an ever-changing job market.

The president called upon the governments, private enterprises, educational institutions, and civil society to collaborate in creating a comprehensive ecosystem for the skill development of labour.

“This day reminds us of the historic struggle waged by workers around the world for their rights and dignity. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to their empowerment, fair wages, safe working conditions, and social protection,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

President Zardari said their labourers and working classes were the driving force of their economy and national development.

They build infrastructure, run industries, cultivate lands, and move economy forward, he said adding “It is our workers who sustain our manufacturing industries, agriculture, small and medium enterprises, government and other public sectors. Our workers are our pride, and we owe our national development to their hard work and contributions.”

PM Shehbaz’s message

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to promoting safe, healthy, and dignified conditions for its workers — the real driving force behind our nation’s growth and resilience.

He highlighted that for the first time, every worker in Pakistan benefits from a National Occupational Safety and Health Profile, ensuring safer, healthier workplaces across the country.

Read More: PM Shehbaz likely to raise EOBI pension on Labour day

“Our government has taken important steps to broaden the coverage and impact of institutions such as the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF), ensuring that the fruits of our labor protections are shared more equitably across all segments of the workforce,” the prime minister added.

He said at the same time, skill development initiatives, particularly through the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authorities (TEVTAs), are being expanded, with a special focus on empowering youth and women with demand-driven vocational training.

“On this important day, I urge all stakeholders, including employers, workers, civil society, and government to join hands in building a culture that respects labour, upholds their rights, and creates opportunities of decent work for all,” he added.