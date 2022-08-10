International media speaks up against ARY News’ victimization

International news agencies including German and Swiss have highlighted the suspension ARY News’ transmission and arrest of its News Head Ammad Yousuf, ARY News reported.

According to details, a German news agency wrote that Pakistan’s most popular news channel’s transmissions have been suspended.

International News agency AFP also highlighted the issue saying the channel’s transmissions have been suspended in most areas of the country barring some cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

A Swiss News agency wrote that a leading Pakistani channel is facing charges such as sedition. ARY News is facing severe sedition charges over a statement passed by a politician amid its transmission, the agencies added.

It is to be noted that despite court orders the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had suspended transmission of ARY news throughout the country.

However the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered to restore the transmission in front of ARY lawyers on Wednesday.

Moreover, Head of ARY News had been arrested under sedition charges from his house in DHA Karachi on Tuesday, while sedition cases had been filed against Khawar Ghumman, Arshad Sharif and ARY Chief Salman Iqbal.

Journalist and journalist unions cross the country had condemned the suspension of ARY News’ transmission and protested against the arrest of ARY news head Ammad Yousuf.

