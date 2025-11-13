Internet buzzes over $400 smoked apple dish from Michelin-starred eatery
A video featuring a $400 smoked apple dish from a Michelin-starred restaurant has taken the internet by storm, captivating viewers with its stunning presentation and meticulous attention to detail.
The clip starts with a chef placing a sleek black dome over a white plate before revealing layers of delicately arranged apple slices.
A flower-like decoration, possibly crafted from apple skin, and a scattering of small berries add to the dish’s visual artistry.
For the finale, a clear dome is placed over the plate, and a liquid is poured in to create a misty, smoke-filled effect.
The dramatic sequence ends with the apple surrounded by swirling vapour, a hallmark of high-end fine dining designed to engage multiple senses.
The video has drawn both admiration and debate online, with some praising the creativity and craftsmanship, while others questioned the $400 price tag for a single apple-based dish.
