Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Internet, mobile services suspended in Quetta

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Wednesday suspended mobile phone and internet services in the provincial capital ahead of Ashura to maintain the law and order situation in the city, ARY News reported.

The internet and cellular services will remain suspended on 7, 9 and 10 Muharram in Balochistan’s capital Quetta, said a notification.

The decision was taken in response to the CPO Balochistan’s request, it added.

On Muharram 7 today, the services will remain suspended from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm while on Muharram 9, the residents will see suspension from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm and on Muharram 10, mobile phone services will be restored after the culmination of processions.

The country will observe Ashura days, Muharram 9 and 10, on July 28 and 29, to remember the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in the battle of Karbala.

