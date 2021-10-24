Internet sensation ‘two-faced cat’ is real, video proves

The half-black-half-ginger-faced cat whose pictures had gone viral prompting queries about whether was she real or an edited photo has proven to be real with a TikTok video mustering more than 15.5 million views.

Venus Two Face Cat, a TikTok account with more than 2.3 million followers, shared the video which is dedicated to the unusual-looking feline.

In that short clip, Venus is walking to the camera and her face can be seen symmetrically covered in black fur in half with a green eye, while the other half is ginger and a blue eye.

However, the video of TikTok is not available in Pakistan given the ban imposed on the platform. But its Instagram account has also a few videos to establish the cat is real.

The perfect and unusual halving of her face in terms of its color is its split by what appears to be a neat line down the center of the pet’s face.

Venus’s body is then dappled black and ginger, giving the cat a wholly striking appearance.

Since the clip was posted online on TikTok, on July 7, it has been liked more than 3.1 million times now.

Many people have rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on Venus’s unique look.

National Geographic had also looked into Venus’ appearance back when she found fame social media back in 2012 and when many people thought the animal was a chimera.

According to cat genetics specialist Professor Leslie Lyons of University of California, as reported in a news media outlet, this is actually quite common and the case for most male tortoiseshell cats

A chimera is an animal that has cells that contain two types of DNA and this happens when two embryos fuse together.

Adversely, Venus is “extremely, extremely rare” and her look could actually be down to “absolute luck.”

