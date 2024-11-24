Internet services disrupted in Karachi

KARACHI: Mobile internet services have been disrupted in various parts of Karachi since last night, causing significant inconvenience to users.

According to reports, the suspension was implemented due to security concerns, impacting daily communication and online activities.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior stated in a previous announcement that internet and mobile services would only be restricted in areas with specific security risks, while services would remain functional in other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, ahead of PTI’s planned protests, stringent security measures have been implemented in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Entry points to the twin cities have been blocked at 33 locations using containers, affecting major routes such as Faizabad, IJP Road, Rawat T-Chowk, Mandrah, and Taxila.

Additional blockades have been placed on Faizabad Flyover and other key areas, while Kacheri Chowk has been restricted to one-way traffic.

The security measures come as PTI prepares for a possible demonstration in Islamabad, causing widespread disruption in movement and connectivity in the affected areas.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reached out to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar following directives issued by the Islamabad High Court.

During their conversation, Minister Naqvi emphasized adherence to the court’s decision, stating, “We are bound by the Islamabad High Court’s order. No processions, sit-ins, or rallies can be permitted under the current circumstances.”

The minister also briefed Barrister Gohar on the upcoming visit of a high-level delegation from Belarus, led by the Belarusian President.

The 80-member delegation is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on November 24 and will remain in the city until November 27. The Belarusian President is set to arrive on November 25.