Internet services disrupted in Pakistan after cable cut

ISLAMABAD: Internet services faced disruptions across Pakistan on Tuesday after reports of cable cut in the International Submarine Cable AAE-1 in Egypt, ARY News reported.

In a statement on Twitter, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) noted that a dual cut in the terrestrial segment of South East Asia, Middle East, Western Europe 5 — a submarine communications cable system that extends between Singapore and France — had been reported.

PTA pointed out that the dual cut had been reported between the cities of Abu Talab and Zafrana in Egypt. “Alternate arrangements to provide uninterrupted internet services to the users have been made,” it added.

Dual cut in the terrestrial segment of SEAMEWE-5 between the cities of Abu Talab and Zafrana in Egypt have been reported. Alternate arrangements to provide uninterrupted #internet services to the users have been made.

Work is underway to remove the fault. — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) November 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) said that cable-cut in the International Submarine Cable AAE-1 had partially impacted the internet services and some customers were facing minor service degradation.

Read More: PTCL internet services affected across Pakistan

The PTCL spokesperson noted that the company in conjunction with the International Submarine Consortium was working to fully restore internet services on priority. “The company has ample bandwidth on alternate cables to cater to data needs,” it added.

Comments