Internet services disrupted in Pakistan; here's the reason

Internet services across Pakistan have been affected due to a fault in the SMW-5 submarine internet cable.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), some users are experiencing slower speeds and connectivity issues as a result of the fault in the SMW-5 cable.

The PTA said technical teams from TWA and the SMW-5 consortium are working to identify the cause of the fault.

It added that internet traffic has been shifted to alternative international links in an effort to minimize disruption and maintain services.

The authority said it is in contact with the relevant organizations to restore normal services as soon as possible and will provide updates once information on the expected repair timeline becomes available.