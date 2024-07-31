Internet services disrupted nationwide

Internet services are currently down across Pakistan, with the exact cause of the disruption yet to be identified.

Preliminary reports suggest that the disruption is likely linked to international traffic rather than the local network.

Notably, Meta platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, continue to function despite the widespread disruption.

⚠ Confirmed: Live network data show a nation-scale disruption to internet connectivity in #Pakistan; metrics show national connectivity at 24% of ordinary levels, corroborating user reports of a widespread outage 📉 pic.twitter.com/txdCHotgTT — NetBlocks (@netblocks) July 31, 2024

Sources said that Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) officials have identified a fault in the underground submarine cable as a potential cause of the disruption.

This fault has impacted internet service across the country, according to sources within PTCL.

Internet firewall

Earlier, the Pakistan government had decided to install a firewall across the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to control social media days after Punjab govt enacted the Defamation Law 2024.

Sources told ARY News that the government had decided to install a firewall to control social media and regulate internet traffic. The firewall will be equipped with deep packet inspection (DPI) technology, allowing for the monitoring of data up to seventh layer.

The firewall will enable the government to filter social media data, identify and block propaganda points, and restrict access to prohibited content.

Internet service providers (ISPs) will be required to install the firewall, with the government bearing some of the costs.

Sources claimed that the firewall will have the capability to block data at the IP level, and ISPs will be bound to take measures to block illegal content under the licensing agreement.

The installation of the firewall falls under the authority of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), according to the Ministry of IT.