Internet services ‘down’ across Pakistan

Pakistanis continue to face problems as internet services across the country have slowed down significantly.

As per details, the slow internet service is causing widespread disruptions in social media usage and online work.

According to the report, popular platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok have either been suspended or are operating at reduced speeds, leaving users frustrated with limited access.

Reports indicate that the slowdown began on Saturday night and continues to affect internet services, including PTCL and Google, disrupting both personal communication and professional tasks.

Users have particularly struggled with downloading content on WhatsApp.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has yet to issue a statement explaining the cause of the outage.

The reasons behind the disruptions remain unclear, adding to public frustration as the country faces ongoing internet reliability challenges.

People in Pakistan are facing slow internet speed after the government reportedly installed firewall to monitor anti-state content on the social media apps.