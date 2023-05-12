Internet shutdown makes life miserable for delivery riders, online drivers

The internet shutdown has deprived millions of livelihood in Pakistan which especially affected the online businesses, ride-hailing services and food delivery riders, ARY News reported on Friday.

The federal government shutdown internet services when protests sparked across the country after the arrest of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Tuesday.

The closure of internet services hit all online businesses, depriving online drivers and food delivery riders of daily earnings. Additionally, it also increased severe difficulties for other service providers in different sections including food, cargo clearance and vehicle tracking.

The businesses suffered a huge financial loss of millions of rupees during the three days of the internet shutdown.

Some daily-earning food delivery riders told ARY News that they cannot receive orders from the customers as their work is primarily based on cellular data and the recent shutdown increased their financial troubles.

A citizen said that they usually receive more than 100 food orders on a daily basis which they supply via online riders, however, they are now deprived of their daily income.

While talking to the ARY News programme “Sawal Yeh Hai”, the local ride-hailing company, Bykea CEO said that the internet shutdown affected its business and it is primarily increasing difficulties for the common citizens. He said that they are suffering the loss worth millions on a daily basis.

The CEO of the popular food and grocery delivery app, Foodpanda, said that the riders cannot work anymore due to the internet shutdown and facing extreme troubles. He added that the shutdown has not only affected the daily wagers but the economy too.

He said that the government is also bearing a huge financial loss due to the internet shutdown in terms of taxes on daily digital transactions.

The citizens demanded the federal authorities to immediately restore the internet services so they can continue to earn their own livelihood.