LONDON: INTERPOL has announced its first major cybercrime operation in the Middle East and North Africa region, resulting in the arrest of 201 suspects in a coordinated multinational crackdown targeting fraud and cyber-enabled criminal networks.

According to INTERPOL, the operation—conducted under “Operation Ramz” across 13 countries—exposed widespread cyber fraud networks operating in Jordan, Morocco, Oman and several other states.

Authorities said 382 suspects were identified during the operation, while 3,867 victims were traced in connection with phishing schemes, malware attacks and online fraud networks. A total of 53 servers were also seized as part of the coordinated action.

INTERPOL further stated that in some cases, victims were allegedly forced into committing fraud through human trafficking-related coercion, highlighting a growing link between cybercrime and organised criminal activity.

In Jordan, investigators dismantled a financial fraud network linked to fake investment and trading platforms, resulting in the arrest of 15 suspects. Victims were reportedly deceived into investing through fraudulent online trading schemes.

In Oman, a suspicious server was recovered from a private residence, while in Algeria authorities shut down a malicious website linked to cyber fraud operations. In Morocco, devices containing sensitive banking data were seized and three individuals are currently under investigation.

INTERPOL also confirmed that cybercrime units in Qatar identified compromised devices belonging to local citizens, indicating that many victims had unknowingly been exposed to cyberattacks.

The operation was supported by international cybersecurity firms including Kaspersky and Group-IB, while more than 8,000 intelligence and data points were shared between participating countries to coordinate enforcement actions.

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