Interviews for NBP president halted: sources

ISLAMABAD: The interviews of shortlisted candidates for President National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) were halted as the government failed to appoint bank’s head, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to details, the federal government has failed to appoint the NBP president despite shortlisting 10 candidates in August 2022. The candidates were shortlisted by former finance minister Miftah Ismail, who stepped down on September 25.

Sources told ARY News that the federal government will shortlist new candidates for the appointment of NBP president. The ruling coalition failed to agree on the previous 10 shortlisted candidates, they added.

A permanent head for the National Bank could not be appointed since February 2022. The appointment of National Bank Board Chairman has also been stalled since April, informed sources claimed.

Earlier in August, it was reported that the federal government delayed appointment of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) president following differences among the coalition government.

According to sources privy to the matter, the interviews of as many as 10 candidates were scheduled for August 13, however, they were delayed citing busy schedule of the finance minister.

On September 28, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Ishaq Dar took oath as federal minister for finance after Miftah Ismail formally resigned from the post of finance minister.

President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Ishaq Dar at a ceremony organised at Aiwan-e-Sadar. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by federal ministers, parliamentarians and senior government officials.

