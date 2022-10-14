Intizar murder case: SHC overturns death sentences of two cops

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday converted the death sentences of two policemen to life imprisonment and acquitted six others in Intizar murder case, ARY News reported.

In October last year, an anti-terrorism court handed down death sentences to two police personnel, Daniyal and Bilal.

Young Intizar Ahmed was shot dead under mysterious circumstances by armed Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) personnel named Daniyal and Bial when he didn’t stop his car after being signaled by them in Khayaban-i-Bukhari of Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in 2018.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) bench while announcing its reserved verdict commuted the death sentences of the policemen and handed them life impressment in the teenager Intizar murder case.

Other suspects namely Tariq Mahmood, Tariq Raheem, Azhar and three others were released in the murder case, while the SHC also quashed anti-terrorism charges from the case in its verdict.

Intizar murder case

On January 14, 2018, Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) personnel shot dead Intizar in Khayaban-e-Ittehad area of the city.

Two different versions of account emerged after the incident when police earlier claimed that the youth was killed by unidentified armed assailants on motorcycle.

However, later it was disclosed that the personnel of law enforcement agencies opened fire upon his vehicle after he did not stop his car on their signal.

