Intizar Punjutha: Missing PTI lawyer recovered from GT Road

ATTOCK: The Attock police recovered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawyer Intizar Punjutha, who had been missing since October, from GT Road, Attock, ARY News reported.

According to police, the law enforcers signaled a suspicious vehicle to stop on the GT Road but it refused, leading to a brief standoff. The police chased and intercepted the car on which the kidnappers fled, abandoning their vehicle and hostage.

Intezar Panjhota, a senior lawyer who has also represented PTI in different cases, has been rescued by the police.

The police said that efforts are being made to arrest the culprits.

Meanwhile, visibly unwell Intizar Punjutha has been shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

It is to be noted here that the PTI lawyer had been missing and a petition for his recovery was filed with the Islamabad High Court. During the hearing on November 1, Additional Advocate General had assured the court that Intezar Panjhuta would be recovered by Saturday.

Earlier in a report submitted to the IHC, IG Islamabad said, “As per the report, there are three sims in the name of Intizar Panjutha, one of the sims have Peshawar’s location,” IG Police said. “Did you accessed the Peshawar location,” the court asked. “The sim has been issued in the name of Intizar Panjotha and activated on December 10. Eight SMS came and two were sent,” police chief said.

The IG Islamabad said, according to the IB report, this sim is not being used for Internet. “We have asked to the FIA and the CTD Punjab for the IP address of the WhatsApp”.

