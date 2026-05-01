Int'l Labour Day being observed today

International Labour Day is being observed today (Friday) with a renewed commitment to upholding workers’ rights.

Rallies and demonstrations are being organised by various trade unions, workers’ organisations and non-governmental organisations on this day to highlight the basic rights of workers.

In his message, President Asif Ali Zardari stressed the need to equip the workers and youth with modern skills to meet the challenges of an ever-changing job market.

The president called upon the governments, private enterprises, educational institutions, and civil society to collaborate in creating a comprehensive ecosystem for the skill development of labour.

“This day reminds us of the historic struggle waged by workers around the world for their rights and dignity. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to their empowerment, fair wages, safe working conditions, and social protection,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to promoting safe, healthy, and dignified conditions for its workers — the real driving force behind our nation’s growth and resilience.

He highlighted that for the first time, every worker in Pakistan benefits from a National Occupational Safety and Health Profile, ensuring safer, healthier workplaces across the country.

“Our government has taken important steps to broaden the coverage and impact of institutions such as the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF), ensuring that the fruits of our labor protections are shared more equitably across all segments of the workforce,” the prime minister added.