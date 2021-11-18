Investigation launched against corrupt NAB officers, IO tells SHC

KARACHI: The investigation officer (IO) has submitted its reply to the Sindh High Court (SHC) and said that a probe was launched against corrupt officers of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has heard the bail petition filed by former investigation officer of the anti-corruption watchdog and secretary local government board, Zameer Abbasi, following the initiation of a probe against NAB officers who are involved in taking bribes.

In its reply, the NAB IO said that the bureau launched an investigation against its officers following the complaints of the financial irregularities.

The IO said that no call-up notice was issued to Zameer Abbasi as yet, however, the institution could interrogate him in future.

Later, the high court granted protective bail to Zameer Abbasi and directed him to move to the trial court within 10 days.

The NAB prosecutor said that an investigation is underway against the corrupt NAB officers. He added that the probe is in its initial phase against Zameer Abbasi and other officers.

