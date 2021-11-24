Investigators seek K-Electric inspection at Cooperative Market blaze site

KARACHI: The investigation officials have sought the inspection of the Cooperative Market blaze site by a team comprising of experts from K-Electric, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The investigation officials have written a letter to the K-Electric to send an experts’ team for the inspection of the Cooperative Market blaze site. They said that the inspection of K-Electric experts will provide further assistance in the investigation of the horrific blaze incident.

Moreover, CCTV DVRs were also summoned by the investigators that will be sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA). However, the investigators said that no direct evidence has emerged that could suggest the possibility of sabotage behind the market blaze.

According to the Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South, a team was constituted to probe into the Saddar’s Cooperative Market incident.

The probe team was recording statements of the affected shopkeepers besides carrying out an investigation into different aspects including the initial report of the fire brigade.

Around 600 shops were affected by the fire that had broken out at Saddar’s Cooperative Market on November 15.

The cause of the fire in the busy shopping area in the heart of the city is yet to be established, according to the fire brigade.

The firefighters had doused the blaze after six hours of struggle. Nearly a dozen of fire tenders had taken part in the operation to control a major blaze in the shopping hub of Karachi.

Several shops, pushcarts and stalls were gutted in the fire causing losses of up to millions of rupees, however, no casualties were reported.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!