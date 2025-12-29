Involvement of third party ended her marriage: Imad Wasim’s ex-wife

Ex-wife of all-rounder Imad Wasim, Sania Ashfaq has said that a third party’s involvement ultimately ended their marriage.

Sania has responded to a recent statement by Imad Wasim by taking to Instagram post, she described how the interference of someone intending to marry her husband became the final blow to an already struggling union.

Sania said: “I am writing this from a place of deep pain. My home has been broken, and my children have been left without their father. I am a mother of three, including a five-month-old infant who has yet to be held by his father.”

“This is not a story I wished to share, but silence should never be mistaken for weakness.” She added.

She explained: “Like many marriages, ours faced difficulties, yet it continued to exist. I remained committed as a wife and mother and made sincere efforts to preserve our family. What ultimately ended this marriage was the involvement of a third party, whose intention was to marry my husband, which became the final blow to an already struggling union.”

She went on: “Following this, I endured emotional torment, mistreatment, abortion and abandonment while pregnant and vulnerable, choosing patience for the sake of my children and the dignity of my home.”

“The divorce process itself is legally disputed and remains under scrutiny. The truth will emerge through proper channels. To those who attempt to silence or intimidate me: know that injustice does not go unanswered,” Sania said.

She also referenced Quranic verses: “Allah says: ‘Do not think Allah is unaware of what the wrongdoers do.’ (Surah Ibrahim 14:42) And He also says: ‘Good women are for good men, and good men are for good women.’ (Surah An-Nur 24:26).”

Sania emphasised: “It is crucial to mention that documented evidence exists for every person involved in this matter, but I am being threatened not to make it public. Any individual who attempts to threaten me shall face legal action.”

“I speak today not out of vengeance, but out of truth, for myself, for my children, and for every woman who was told to endure in silence,” she added.