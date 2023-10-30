Inzamam-ul-Haq resigns as Pakistan Cricket Team’s chief selector

Legendary cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq on Monday stepped down as Chief Selector of the Pakistan Cricket Team, citing sources ARY News reported.

Sources stated that Inzamam-ul-Haq wanted to meet the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf but the PCB chief did not meet him after which Inzamam got disheartened and resigned.

Rumour has it that Inzamam-ul-Haq was about to face an inquiry after reports of him being a stakeholder in a certain players’ agent firm came to light. It was also said that he selected the World Cup 2023 squad keeping in view the firm’s interests.

Inzamam-ul-Haq said that he is ready for any inquiry that the cricket board wants to conduct regarding his days as chief selector but is resigning for questions were raised about the transparency in the selection process for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 amid the team’s failing campaign.

He further said he has no relations with any players’ agent firm.

Inzamam-ul-Haq lamented about speculations being made on issues without an investigation. The former cricketer said he has been informed about a five-member committee looking into the matter.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process. The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB… — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) October 30, 2023

