IO records statement in KPT illegal land allotment reference

KARACHI: The investigation officer (IO) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recorded the statement in Karachi Port Trust (KPT) illegal land allotment reference, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

An accountability court in Karachi heard the KPT illegal allotment reference today. An accused Jamshed Zaida appeared in the hearing.

During the hearing, a report regarding the absconding suspects in the reference was submitted to the accountability court. Moreover, the statement was recorded by the NAB investigation officer (IO) in the reference.

The court issued directives to declare the absconding suspects in the reference as proclaimed offenders (POs) besides summoning a report following the implementation of the orders.

In the hearing, the counsel of the accused gave arguments regarding the new NAB ordinance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former KPT chairman Ahmed Hayat and others are nominated in the corruption reference for illegal land allotment to the Karachi International Container Terminal that had caused a financial dent worth Rs21.56 billion to the national exchequer.

The other nominated persons include Khurram Abbas and KICT chief executive officers.

