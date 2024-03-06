IO summoned in Toshakhana gifts case against former PMs, Zardari

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday summoned an investigation officer to appear before the court in the Toshakhana case against Asif Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Yousuf Raza Gilani on March 19, ARY News reported.

AC judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the case while Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Qazi Misbahul Hassan and Asif Ali Zardari’s lawyer Arshad Tabraiz appeared before the court.

Toshakhana reference

The NAB had filed a reference with the accountability court against the former heads of the state for not depositing luxury vehicles and valuable gifts received from the foreign leaders in the treasury.

NAB sources said that former president Asif Ali Zardari had only paid 15 per cent of the total cost of the vehicles received as gifts through fake accounts.

Zardari had received expensive cars as a gift from Libya and the UAE as president but did not deposit it in the Tosha Khana, the sources added.

Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gillani had also received cars as a gift from different foreign leaders as prime ministers and used it themselves instead of depositing them in the treasury.