iOS 18.4 update: Apple to ‘roll out’ new intelligence features

With the iOS 18.2 update for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series, Apple is expected to roll out iOS 18.4 with intelligence capabilities.

iOS 18.4 will add additional languages to the features, although iOS 18.3 was a more limited upgrade. With on-screen context knowledge, Siri may get a significant makeover. Reports suggest that the functionality might not be available until the following significant upgrade, though.

Here are all the details available regarding the release date, AI capabilities, increased language support, and other aspects of iOS 18.4.

Timeline for iOS 18.4 release, increased language support

A MacRumors story suggests that iOS 18.4 will be launched shortly as Apple may release more AI capabilities and language support in early April. The precise features that will be added with the next version remain unknown as of this writing, though.

Additionally, the update will include support for Chinese (Simplified), English (India, Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish. Other language support is expected to be phased in.

Features of Apple Intelligence

It was believed that Apple will introduce the eagerly awaited on-screen context and user-specific Siri replies. The latest rumor claims that Apple is having problems with its AI-powered Siri and that software faults and technical problems might cause a delay. The AI Siri functionality might not be released by Apple until May or later.

Priority Notifications, which will enable users to get critical notifications while minimizing manual notification management, is also anticipated to be included in the update. The update is also anticipated to restore the “Sketch” style to the Image Playground app, giving users another choice for decorating AI-generated images.