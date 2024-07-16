iOS 18: Apple introduces new home screen features

Apple’s iOS 18 brings significant improvements to home screen customization, including the ability to adjust widget sizes directly from your iPhone’s home screen.

Previously available only on iPadOS, this feature is now accessible on iPhones with iOS 18.

When in “jiggle mode,” a new handle appears in the lower-right corner of widgets. Dragging this handle allows the user to resize widgets to their own preference.

Long-pressing on a widget reveals multiple size options, enabling the iPhone users to choose the best fit with a single tap.

From the same menu, the users can convert widgets into app icons or vice versa, enhancing flexibility in organizing home screen.

Long-pressing on an app icon that supports widgets allows iOS 18 users to instantly create a widget from the app, streamlining the customization process.

The iOS 18 public beta is now available, allowing users to explore and test these new features.