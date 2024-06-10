iOS 18: Apple reveals major updates coming to iPhone

Apple introduced several features including customizable home screen and Apple Intelligence to its iPhone in the latest iOS 18 update.

The tech giant also announced its upgraded version of Siri and access to OpenAI’s GPT-4o for its iPhone, iPad, and Mac products during the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday.

The latest update iOS 18 will also allow users customise the iPhone in new ways including moving apps around more easily on the home screen and the ability to change their colours.

Apple also announced a new feature called Lock An App, which requires users to use Face ID to unlock and access certain apps.

iPhone users will now be able to schedule text messages, send animated words and emojis.

Apple is also bringing Rich Communication Services (RCS) to its Messages app in iOS 18 that will allow iPhone users to send media and encrypted texts to Android users.

The major announcement was the platform, called Apple Intelligence, that will help summarise text, create original images and retrieve the most relevant data when users need it.

The software update will add a built-in calculator to Apple’s tablets and iPad users will now no longer need to download third-party apps for simple math calculations.

iOS 18 update also includes a new screen-sharing feature in SharePlay allowing users to remotely control another person’s iPad, redesigned Settings and Photos apps.