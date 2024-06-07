web analytics
Friday, June 7, 2024
iOS 18 to debut Apple Passwords app

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
Apple introduced new dedicated application due to which the passwords will no longer be hidden in settings with iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15.

While many individuals use one or two passwords for everything, with the release of Apple’s iOS 18, a dedicated app will replicate the existing Passwords menu in Settings and add new features like surfacing Wi-Fi network passwords, managing passkeys, 2FA tokens, and providing potential breach notifications.

By making this app more accessible, Apple aims to increase awareness of its built-in security functionalities, encouraging users to rely on these rather than less secure options.

Apple had already introduced password sharing in iOS 17, allowing users to generate and share groups of passwords.

The application might impact businesses like 1Password, although Apple’s basic offering may not meet all user needs.

Eventually, the Passwords app is expected to be available for Windows, aiding cross-platform users.

The updates will be revealed at WWDC on June 10, which is anticipated to be a software-focused event filled with Apple AI developments.

