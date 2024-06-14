iOS 18 new design of Control Center makes it faster to use

In iOS 18, Apple has passed the Control Center, offering users a more intuitive and customizable experience.

Unlike previous versions, where settings were split between the Settings app and Control Center, iOS 18 consolidates everything directly into Control Center itself.

The new Control Center retains its familiar translucent background but introduces a sleeker design with rounded buttons and multiple pages: Favorites, Music, Home, and Connectivity.

Each page is dedicated to specific controls, allowing for quicker access without the need to scroll through a single overloaded screen.

Customization is a key feature in iOS 18’s Control Center. Users can now easily add or remove controls by tapping the plus icon or any blank area on the screen to enter edit mode.

From there, a comprehensive list of controls, arranged alphabetically, is available for selection. This includes basic functions like Wi-Fi and music playback controls, as well as newer additions such as home automation and specialized app functions.

A notable addition is the ability to resize controls. Users can elongate certain controls to display more information, such as toggling the flashlight or displaying playback status with album artwork. However, resizing is limited to a predefined larger format, ensuring controls remain consistent and accessible.

While the new features enhance usability, some aspects may still be refined in future updates. Issues like duplicate controls and automatic repositioning of controls when resized need addressing to streamline the customization experience further.

Overall, iOS 18’s Control Center marks a significant improvement in accessibility and user control, ensuring that navigating and managing iPhone settings is more intuitive and personalized than ever before.