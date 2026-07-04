iOS 27 beta code hints at new camera-equipped AirPods Ultra

The second iOS 27 developer beta appears to hint at an unreleased Apple device, based on code discovered by app designer and developer Sam Henri Gold.

The code references a product with the codename B790 that can transmit “two images from cameras on either side of a user’s head.” Gold initially thought this might relate to Apple’s rumored smart glasses, but it is more likely to be AirPods equipped with cameras, which are reportedly further along in development.

The AirPods Pro 3 are codenamed B788, while the smart glasses are supposedly called N50. Apple is also rumored to be developing both “AirPods Ultra” and smart glasses with cameras, with Visual Intelligence expected to be a key feature.

For example, users wearing the camera-equipped AirPods or glasses could ask Siri for real-time information about a houseplant they are viewing.

Visual Intelligence is currently available on the iPhone 15 Pro and newer models. On iOS 27, users can access this feature directly through the Camera app by selecting a new “Siri” mode.

The code suggests how Visual Intelligence might operate on an unreleased device, indicating it can recognize landmarks, text, and familiar objects. Examples include the Eiffel Tower in Paris and a coffee mug. While the code offers limited details, it hints that Apple is actively working on additional camera-equipped wearable devices.

According to the latest Bloomberg reports, both the “AirPods Ultra” and the smart glasses are expected to launch in late 2027.