iOS 27 beta code leaks all unreleased Apple iPhone 18 models

Apple has released iOS 27 beta 5 to developers after a brief delay. Alongside the usual technical updates ahead of next month’s anticipated public launch, a closer look at the system files has revealed references to six upcoming iPhone models, including a foldable device that has not yet been announced.

The technology site Macworld found these references within the battery drivers and Battery Intelligence sections of the new software. The files list internal codenames for what appears to be the full set of upcoming iPhones.

The devices mentioned are the iPhone Air 2 (V62), iPhone 18 Pro (V63), iPhone 18 Pro Max (V64), iPhone 18 (V67), a foldable iPhone Ultra (V68), and the iPhone 18e (V69), which is expected to be a more affordable option.

Although the code does not reveal hardware details, the appearance of these references in power management files suggests Apple is preparing iOS 27 to support the battery needs of these new devices before they become available to customers.

Earlier beta versions had already suggested support for foldable screens and multiple battery setups, which fits with the appearance of the rumored iPhone Ultra in these files.

The discovery also supports reports that Apple may be changing its usual product launch schedule. Rather than releasing all new models at once, the company is said to be planning a staggered rollout. The higher-end models, including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the foldable iPhone Ultra, are expected to be introduced at a dedicated event this fall.

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Those interested in the standard iPhone 18, the entry-level iPhone 18e, or the next iPhone Air may need to wait until early 2027. Apple is expected to announce its main hardware event in the coming weeks, with the public release of iOS 27 planned for mid-September.

According to industry insiders, the presence of these official codenames in the beta software is a clear sign that Apple is preparing for a significant new phase in its iPhone lineup.