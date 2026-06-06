iOS 27: Seven Game-Changing iPhone Features Coming Soon

Apple will officially unveil iOS 27 on Monday, June 8, 2026, during its WWDC keynote, and early reports point to one of the most ambitious iPhone updates in years.

Beyond a redesigned Liquid Glass interface, iOS 27 is set to deliver seven standout features focused on AI, productivity, and everyday convenience — with a completely rebuilt Siri leading the charge.

Siri 2.0: A True AI Assistant With Its Own App

The biggest story in iOS 27 is Siri’s total AI overhaul, powered by Google Gemini models and Apple Intelligence 2.0. For the first time, Siri gets a standalone app on the Home Screen with a ChatGPT-style conversational interface. Key upgrades include:

World knowledge + LLM foundation for ChatGPT-level answers.

Personal context & onscreen awareness: Siri can read your email, extract addresses, or summarize documents.

Multi-step actions: Ask Siri to “edit this photo, save it to Files, and email it to Dad” in one command.

Dynamic Island integration and systemwide “Ask Siri” buttons.

Third-party AI extensions: Route queries directly to Claude or Gemini from Siri.

Apple may roll out the new Siri behind a waitlist at launch, similar to Apple Intelligence in iOS 18, to manage performance and feedback.

Camera App Goes ‘Fully Customizable’ With Siri Mode

iOS 27’s Camera app is being rebuilt as “fully customizable”. Users can choose which controls appear — flash, exposure, timer, resolution — and where they’re placed via a new “Add Widgets” tray.

A new ‘Siri’ mode brings Visual Intelligence directly into Camera. Point your lens at a nutrition label to auto-log calories in Health, or scan a business card to add contacts. Siri mode also supports scanning labels, addresses, and even food packaging.

Photos App: AI Editing With Extend, Enhance, and Reframe

Apple Photos adds three AI-powered tools in iOS 27:

Extend: Generate content beyond the original frame.

Enhance: Auto-improve color, lighting, and quality.

Reframe: Shift perspective after the shot, especially for spatial photos.

The existing Clean Up tool gets “significant improvements” thanks to Apple’s Google Gemini partnership, and natural-language photo editing via voice or text is in testing.

Smarter Core Apps: Safari, Keyboard, Calendar & More

iOS 27 polishes the apps you use daily:

Safari: Intelligent tab group naming + new start page with Favorites, Bookmarks, Reading List, History tabs.

Keyboard: Enhanced autocorrect that suggests alternative words, Grammarly-style.

Calendar: AI-powered scheduling and event management.

Health: Redesigned layout + nutrition label scanning for calorie tracking.

Shortcuts: Create automations with natural language prompts.

Apple Intelligence Expands: Image Playground, Wallet & Writing Tools

New Apple Intelligence features target creativity and convenience:

Image Playground: Redesigned with AI wallpaper generation and lifelike image models.

Writing Tools: Adds grammar checking and expanded rewriting.

Wallet: “Create a Pass” scans physical tickets/memberships into digital passes, plus Apple Cash bill splitting.

Notifications & Find My Get Subtle but Useful Tweaks

iOS 27 introduces a new notification animation — alerts now slide in from the left. That’s because swiping down from the center now opens the new Search/Ask AI panel, while swiping from the left opens Notification Center.

Find My gets a “subtle visual refresh” with new icons in the tab bar.

Performance Focus: Bug Fixes, Battery Life & Privacy

Apple is treating iOS 27 as a “Snow Leopard-style update” focused on quality. Expect bug fixes, stability improvements, and longer battery life, plus strengthened on-device privacy with limited data retention.

When Can You Get iOS 27?

Apple will announce iOS 27 at WWDC 2026 on June 8 at 10 a.m. PT. A public release typically follows in September. Compatibility is expected for iPhone 15 Pro and newer for full Apple Intelligence features.

Why It Matters: iOS 27 represents Apple’s biggest AI push yet. By rebuilding Siri on modern LLMs, integrating visual intelligence into Camera, and adding practical AI to Photos, Health, and Wallet, Apple aims to make the iPhone more proactive, personalized, and useful — without sacrificing privacy.