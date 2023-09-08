iPad, laptop smuggling bid foiled at Karachi airport

KARACHI: In a successful operation, the customs officials foiled the smuggling of tech gadgets worth millions and arrested four passengers at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the detail, the customs officials apprehended four travelers – who had arrived in Karachi from Dubai via a private airline – and seized goods valued at millions of rupees.

The arrested individuals were identified as Azhar Iqbal, Muhammad Faisal, Azhar Gill, and Zul Noorain.

The passengers tried to pass through the green channel without declaring the goods, where the customs officials apprehended all four passengers for checking their luggage.

As per the shift in charge – Superintendent Agha Najamuddin’s statement, more than 50 iPads, laptops, 46 latest iPhones, and 500 packets of international cigarettes from the possession of the arrested individuals.

Moreover, the customs officials filed a case against the passenger as the arrested suspects failed to produce tax details to the customs staff.